30 for 30 Shorts: Every Day

Welcome back to our 30 for 30 documentary short series.

Joy Johnson would wake up before each dawn, pour herself a cup of coffee, lace up her running shoes, and read this Bible verse from Isaiah: “They shall run and not be weary.” This ritual went on for more than two decades but didn’t start until Joy was 59. That’s when she first took up running, after raising her four children. Joy would go on to run 25 New York City Marathons, the last in 2013 at the age of 86. This film uses evocative footage and Joy’s own words to tell the story of this remarkable woman, who was born on Christmas Day in 1926 and inspired us all.

• Gabe Spitzer’s director statement

